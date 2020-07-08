• ELIZABETH “BETH” COLEMAN, 64, of Randle, died July 3, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• DORIS GRACE HARGADON, 93, Centralia, died on July 4, 2020 at Sharon Care Center in Centralia. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• NANCY LEE ROCKWELL, 92, of Chehalis, died July 2, 2020 at Woodland Village in Chehalis. Arrangements are by Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
