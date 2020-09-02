• DAVID ANDREW MARINO, 63, of Onalaska, died Aug. 30, 2020 at home. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are by Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• THARREL DENNIS MARCOTT, 74, Centralia, died Aug. 31, 2020 at home. No service is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• JOSEPH R. “LEO” LePAGE SR., 95,Longview, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Canterbury Gardens Adult Family Home. A military graveside service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery, at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
