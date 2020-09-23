Death Notices
• CLAUDE BYRON NEWMAN, 87, Rochester, died Sept. 20, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• RAY E. BLANKENSHIP, 93, Glenoma, died Thursday, Sept. 17, at Tacoma General Hospital. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• KEATON L. BRIDGES, 20, Ashford, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma. A graveside service will be held at noon, Saturday, Sept. 26, at Rainey Valley Cemetery, Glenoma. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• IRMA B. COLLINS, 93, Centralia, died Sunday, Sept. 20, at Coffee Creek Adult Family Home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• RICHARD L. JIRAK, 72, Chehalis, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, at his home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• JO’LENE K. TROVER, 65, Winlock, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Centralia. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
