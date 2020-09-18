JENNIFER LOUISE ZUBER, 54, Centralia, died Sept. 14, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
BETTY COLLEEN (KIM) ELLIOTT, 80, Vader, died Sept. 16, 2020 at home. Arrangements are by Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
STARLET MAYETTE RICHARDSON, 69, Glenoma, died Sept. 12, 2020 at home. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
DARRYL LYNN BELLERUD, 77, Winlock, died Sept. 12, 2020, at Providence Centralia Hospital. No service is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
DONNA PHILLIPS, 64, Rochester, died Sept.16, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
KRISTI COLEMAN, 47, Mossyrock, died Sept. 10, 2020 at PeaceHealth, Vancouver. Arrangements under the direction of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
ERIC DUERST, 75, Toledo, died Sept. 16, 2020 at home. No service is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
DENNIS LEROY SELLERS, 73, Toledo, died Sept. 15, 2020. Private services are pending. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
RICHARD K. BRICE, 78, Vader, died Sunday, Sept. 6, at his home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
LOIS M. PITTS, 83, Morton, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, at her home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
