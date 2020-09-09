• YVONNE ALICE GRIFFITH, 72, Centralia, died Sept. 5, 2020 at home. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• NORMA LUCILLE BAKER, 88, of Chehalis, died Sept. 3, 2020 at home. Arrangements are by Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• MONTE G. MOORE, 62, Mossyrock, died Thursday, Sept. 3, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept.11, at the Morton Loggers Jubilee Arena at 451 Knittles Way, with a reception to follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• SHARON R. STAMPER, 76, Salkum, died Friday, Sept. 4, at her home. A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Mossyrock Grange with a potluck reception to immediately follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• PATRICIA L. WORKES, 80, Castle Rock, died Saturday, Sept. 5, at The Villager. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• JEFFREY WASHBURN, 63, Castle Rock, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, at his home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• SHARON HARMON, 76, Chehalis, died Tuesday, Aug. 11 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are by Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
