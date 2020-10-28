• CHARLES RAY RYAN, 84, of Tenino, died Oct. 20, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• LOUISE E. GALLEGOS, 84, Glenoma, died Oct. 18, 2020 at home. A visitation is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel. A funeral is scheduled for noon on Oct. 30 at the Morton Seventh-Day Adventist Church with a visitation preceding the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• JEFFERY LYNN WHALEN, 61, Chehalis, died Oct. 8, 2020 at home. No service is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Home.
• WILLIAM JAMES FECHTNER, 48, Chehalis, died Oct. 24, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
• WINONA “NONIA” M. MALLONEE, 97, Curtis, died Thursday, Oct. 22, at her home. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct.30, at Claquato Cemetery, with a reception to follow at the Baw Faw Grange. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• RUTH V. NOLAN, 88, Chehalis, died Sunday, Oct. 25, at her home. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• DOREEN A. VALLEY, 83, Centralia, died Sunday, Oct. 25, at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• ROY RICHARDS, 73, Winlock, died Monday, Oct. 26, at his home. Services are being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• ANNA M. PECKHAM, 87, Winlock, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, at her home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• RICKY E. PLACID, 62, Randle, died Tuesday, Oct 7, at his home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
