• JACK CHARLES SCHEUERMANN, 88, Centralia, died on Oct. 13, 2020 at Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab Center, Centralia.. Arrangements under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• R. STEPHAN TREMAIN, 67, Chehalis, died Oct. 9, 2020 at home. Arrangements under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• RONALD WARREN JUSTICE, 74, of Centralia, died on Oct. 12, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at Little Falls Cemetery in Vader. Arrangements under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• HARVEY ARCHIBALD LARGENT, 62, Winlock, died Oct. 12, 2020 at home. No service is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• JUDITH SMITH, 77, Centralia, died on Oct. 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Arrangements under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
