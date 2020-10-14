• JESSE H. HULL, 83, Silver Creek, died Oct. 9, 2020 at Kindred First Hill in Seattle. Service information is pending. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
• ARVID D. WILDER, 73, of Chehalis, died Oct. 11, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
• TINA MARIE LUFT, 58, Chehalis, died Oct. 9, 2020 at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland. Arrangements are by Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• THOMAS EDWARD CREECH, 62, of Grays River, formerly of Centralia, died Sept. 29, 2020 in Grays River. A potluck celebration of life is scheduled for Oct. 17 at the Oakview Grange in Centralia.
• ROGER FRANK LYONS, 78, Onalaska, died Oct. 7, 2020 at home. No service is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• WESLEY BOYD STEELE, 69, Morton, died Sept. 28, 2020 at home. No service is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• DURINDA L. MAYNARD, 60, Kent formerly of Winlock, died Saturday, Oct. 10, at Fritz Care Family Services. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• JUDY R. O’CONNOR, 69, Randle, died Monday, Oct.12, at her home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• RICHARD “DICK” SLAYMAKER, 79, Rochester, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, at his home. Services are being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
