• CHARLES BROOKS MCCALL, 76, Centralia, died Sept. 8, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are by Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• KATHRYN CLARK, 51, Centralia, died Aug. 14, 2020 at home. Arrangements are by McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory.
• ROBERT ELDON ADAMSON, 79, Centralia, died Sept. 25, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• ROBIN R. LUURS, 64, Toledo, died Friday, Sept. 25, in Toledo. A private family graveside service will be held, at the Winlock Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• GERALD (JERRY) R. PALMATEER, 90, Winlock, died Saturday, Sept. 26, at Hampton Alzheimer’s Center, Tumwater. Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Cattermole Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family burial will be held. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• CYNTHIA M. BATCHELAR, 66, Silver Creek, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, at her home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.