KATHRYN SUE FORNSHELL, 72, Vader, died Nov. 22, 2020 in Longview. No service is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
JAMES DALE O’DANIEL, 91, Chehalis, died Nov. 12, 2020 at home. Arrangements are by Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
TERESA LEE BASHORE, 70, Centralia, died Nov. 18, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
ANNIE DOUGLAS, 99, of Chehalis, died Nov. 22, 2020 at Pacific Northwest Adult Home in Bonney Lake. Arrangements are by Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
DIANE MARIE BROOKS, 68, Chehalis, died Nov. 21, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
