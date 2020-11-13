• JAN WATSON, 64, of Rochester, died on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• THOMAS L. HAZZARD, 75, Chehalis, died Monday, Nov. 9, at his home, Services are being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• CLYDE W. CRAIN, 93, Centralia, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A service in Missouri, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• NAOMI BENTZ, 84, Chehalis, died Wednesday, Nov 11, at her home. Services are being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• BETTY I. WYATT, 90, Chehalis, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, at her home. Services are being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• DARRELL J. VERMILYEA, 59, Chehalis, died Thursday, Nov. 12, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
