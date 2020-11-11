Death Notices
GLORIA MARIE JAMESON HAUER, 87, of Tumwater, formerly of Chehalis, died Nov. 8, 2020 at Hampton Alzheimer’s Care Center. Service details are pending. Arrangements are by Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
MADELEINE LOUISE MASSEY, 99, of Centralia, died Nov. 6, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are by Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
DELPHINE ELAINE TRAMM, 82, of Puyallup, died Nov. 4, 2020 at a nursing home. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
DOREEN THEOLINE MORKEN, 99, Centralia, died Nov. 6, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
PHYLLIS J. FAVORS, 99, Morton, died Nov. 5, 2020 at a nursing home. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
ALICE PAULINE WRIGHT, 89, Chehalis, died Nov. 2, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
ROGER CLARK SCHANG, 76, of Pe Ell, died Nov. 7, 2020 at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
ALMA ROSE MAHAR, 72, Chehalis, died Nov. 3, 2020 at PeaceHealth Medical Center in Vancouver. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
WILLIAM LEON FOX, 75, Toledo, died Nov. 7, 2020 at home. A graveside service is scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21 at Lone Hill Cemetery in Toledo. A viewing is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20 and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m Saturday, Nov. 21 at Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel in Toledo. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
WILLIAM MULLENIX, 91, Pe Ell, died Nov. 7, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
