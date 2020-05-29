• JACK JOHN BONAGOFSKI, 82, of Kent, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Amani Family Home Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• PEGGY HAMILTON, 73, of Oakville, died at home on May 26, 2020. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• HAZEL B. OBERG, 90, Toledo, died Tuesday, May 26, at her home. Services will not be held at her request. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• WILBUR L. THOMPSON, 94, Winlock, died Thursday, May 28, at his home. Services are being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.