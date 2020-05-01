• JULIA KATHRYN EGLIN, 91, Centralia, died April 28, 2020. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel
• DONALD JAY SMITH, 65, Onalaska, died March 4, 2020 at his home. A service will be scheduled later this year. Arrangements are by Sticklin Funeral Chapel
• ALBERT ANTHONY ZUCALLY, 79, of Glenoma, died April 23, 2020 at home. A private burial is scheduled for May 5, 2020 at the Tahoma National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• TRACY G. SCOTT, 57, Centralia, died Monday, April 27, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• HELEN I. LOCKE, 94, Chehalis, died Thursday, April 30, at her home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
