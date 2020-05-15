DALLIS JOHN ROBERT UNWIN, 93, of Olympia, formerly of Centralia, died Sunday, May 10 at his residence in Olympia. Arrangements are under the care of Mills & Mills Funeral Home.
DORIS MAY ROGERS, 78, of Toledo, died May 12, 2020 at her residence. A private family service is pending. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
TREASA LYNN MORROW, 56, Mossyrock, died May 13, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery.
DONNA G. CLARK, 81, Napavine, died Wednesday, May 6, at her home. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
DOYLE G. HUFFMAN, 71, Longview, died Saturday, May 9, at his home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
DORIS A. TSUHA, 87, Chehalis, died Tuesday, May 12, at her home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
MARY R. RUTLEDGE, 75, Olympia, died Thursday, May 14, at her home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
