JENNIE MABLE DORNING, 93, Centralia, died at home on May 8, 2020. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements under the direction of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
CHASE CONZATTI, 21, Centralia died May 7, 2020 at Swedish Medical Center-Cherry Hill in Seattle. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
AMY ELIZABETH DUFFY, 66, of Centralia, died at home on May 9, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
PAULA L. YANTIS, 94, Tenino, died May 7, 2020 at Welcome Home Adult Family Home in Chehalis. No service information is available at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
