• PHYLLIS CHURCH, 92, died March 6, 2020 at her home. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• HAMILTON, KATHRYN ANN, 78, Winlock, died March 8, 2020 at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, March 20 at St. Francis Xavier Mission. Arrangements are by Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• BEATRICE M. ZINZA, 82, died at an adult family home in Rochester on March 8, 2020. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 2 p.m. March 28 Kingdom Hall in Rochester. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
