ELODA MAE TRIMBLE, 95, Morton, died Feb. 29, 2020 at Heritage House Long Term Care in Morton. No service is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are by Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
SYLVIA N. PEATS, 96, Battle Ground, died Monday, March 2, at Old Magnolia Adult Family Home. Services are being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
RONALD Q. CHAPMAN, 67, Morton, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, at his home. Services are being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
ROBERT D. DOLMAN, 81, Onalaska, died Tuesday, March 3, at Linden Grove Health Care Center, Puyallup. Services details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
MARK O. HILLER, 77, Chehalis, died Tuesday, March 3, at Seattle VA of Puget Sound. Services details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home,
JANNETT BUSCHLEN, 78, Winlock, died Wednesday, March 4, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Services details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
