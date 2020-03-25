• WILLIAM W. KEHR, 91, Morton, died Sunday, March 15, at Prestige Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center. Services are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• DALE A. POLLOCK, 71, Onalaska, died Monday, March 15, at his home. Services are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• GLADYS E. FRASE, 105, Centralia, died Monday, March 16, at Serenity Care, Centralia. Services are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• ELIZABETH “BETTY” SPAIN, 84, Vader, died Tuesday, March 24, at Prestige Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center. Services are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• EDWIN A. ERCKENBRACK, 79, Winlock, died Tuesday, March 24, at Roolan Healthcare Center, Lacey. Services are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• ESTHER M. CONNOLLY, 88, Toledo, died Wednesday, March 24, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Services are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
