• BEATRICE ZINZA, 82, Rochester, died at The Retirement Chalet in Rochester on March 8, 2020. No services are scheduled at this time. Under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• GLORIA BURRIS, 80, Rochester, died at Providence Centralia Hospital on March 15, 2020. No services are scheduled at this time. Under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• NANCY FOX, 78, Centralia, died at her home on March 18, 2020. No services are scheduled at this time. Under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• BEVERLY RAMIREZ, 62, Centralia, died at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle on March 18, 2020. No services are scheduled at this time. Under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• ERNEST EDWARD ROSE, 97, Centralia, died at Blue Heaven in Centralia on Saturday, March 14th, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel
• LYNN BROWN, 81, Packwood, died at home on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Brown Mortuary, Morton.
• ELLIS JAMES BROWN, 92, Rochester, died at Providence Centralia Hospital, on Friday, March 6, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel, Centralia.
• EDWARD FRANKLIN CERKAN, 88, of Chehalis, died at his home on Friday, March 13, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel, Centralia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.