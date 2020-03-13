GLEN “DUANE” BLAKLEY, 65, Napavine, died Friday, Feb. 28, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 16, at Doss Cemetery, Mossyrock. A potluck celebration of life will follow at the Western Union Church, 155 Gershick Rd., Silver Creek. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
MINERVA LORRAINE FLAQUINTI, 85, Morton, died March 11, 2020 at Heritage House in Morton. Arrangements are by Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
