• ERROL DEY SOMMER, 83, Chehalis, died March 5, 2020 at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. No service is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• FREDERICK H. WICHERT, 83, Winlock, died Saturday, Feb. 29, at Prestige Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, March 14, at St. Francis Xavier Mission, Toledo, followed by a graveside service with military honors at the Winlock Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life at the Olequa Senior Center directly after the graveside service. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• RONALD Q. CHAPMAN, 67, Morton, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March, 14, at the Morton Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• DEBRA A. JACKSON, 68, Packwood, died Monday, March 2, at her home. Services are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• JANNETT K. BUSCHLEN, 78, Winlock, died Wednesday, March 4, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• HARRIETT L. TANNER, 89, Vancouver, died Wednesday, March 4, at her home. Services are being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• LEONA G. FOSTER, 101, Tukwila, died Friday, March 6, at her home. Services are being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
