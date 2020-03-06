GARY PAUL WASS, Sr., 75, of Centralia, died at his home on Thursday, Feb 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel, Centralia.
SANDIE L. ROBINSON, 73, Centralia, died at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation center on March 1, 2020. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
JOSEPH J. BUTTERWORTH, 52, Centralia, died at his home on March 1, 2020. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
