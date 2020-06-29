• DAVID W. SCHOTT, 56, Longview, died Sunday, June 21, at Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital, Vancouver. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• ROBERT D. “BOB” VERNON, 66, Chehalis, died Monday, June 22, in Chehalis. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• RANDOLPH J. HARRISON, 65, Kelso, died Friday, June 26, at Community Home Health and Hospice, Longview. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• JOHN D. EXUM JR., 73, Chehalis, died Friday, June 26, at his home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
