• LORNE CARNS MURRAY, 77, born in Chehalis, died June 20, 2020 in Longview.
• DIANA L. SWAYZE, 73, Chehalis, died June 23, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are by McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory.
• RAYMOND “RAY” SOMMER, 87, Vancouver, died Wednesday, June 17, at Glenwood Place Senior Living. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, June 30, at the Winlock Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• NORMAN J. MCKNIGHT, 86, Winlock, died Tuesday, June 16, at his home A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, July 2, at the Winlock Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• ANDY VIERKANT, 92, Winlock, died Sunday, June 21, at his home, A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, July 3, at the Winlock Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
