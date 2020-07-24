• JUNIOR EARL RIDINGS, 84, Onalaska, died July 19, 2020 in Lacey. A graveside ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 1 at Alpha Cemetery in Onalaska. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
• MICHAEL PATRICK CROUSE, 72, Chehalis, died July 18, 2020, at home. Arrangements are by Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• COURTNEY SHANELLE SMITH, 36, Centralia, died July 20, 2020 in Chehalis. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• ROBERT WILLIAM SHOOK, 93, Centralia, died July 20, 2020. A viewing is scheduled for 2 p.m. July 23 at Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• RAY EDWARD BEABER, 83, Centralia, died July 21, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 3 at Claquato Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• WILLIAM FRANKLIN BUSSE, 88, Winlock, died July 19, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Claquato Cemetery August 8, 2020. A full obituary is available on the Newell-Hoerling’s website. Arrangements under the direction of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• ALVIN “BUD” WILSON, 91, Mossyrock died Tuesday, July 21, at Providence Centralia Hospital. A graveside service with military honors, will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, at Swofford Cemetery, Mossyrock. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• MARGARET U. BANKS, 83, Winlock, died Wednesday, July 22, at Frontier Rehabilitation and Extended Care, Longview. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
