• NATHAN BRYANT LOOSE, 47, of Mount Vernon, formerly of Adna, died June 9, 2020 at home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11 at Claquato Cemetery, Chehalis. Arrangements are by Washington Cremation Alliance.
• SHARON DARLENE STANFIELD, 79, of Chehalis, died June 12, 2020 at home. A memorial is scheduled for June 27 at Cooks Hill Community Church. Attendance is limited. Arrangements are by the Washington Cremation Alliance.
• ALBERT ELDON JOHNSTON, JR., 64, of Centralia, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at home. Arrangements are by Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• ROBERT CARL ARMSTRONG, 85, Morton, died June 21, 2020 at Heart of Gold Adult Family Home in Morton. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are by Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.