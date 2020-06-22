• SKYLOR JAMES LEE, 35, of Centralia, died at his home on Tuesday, June, 2020. Services will be held at 12:30 p.m.June 25 at the Centralia Bible Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
• GLADYS HOBERG, 98, Chehalis, died Tuesday, June 16, at Chehalis West Assisted Living. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 25, at Fir Lane Memorial Park, Spanaway. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• JUANITA J. DUNAWAY, 92, Morton, died Sunday, June 14, at home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, June 26, at Rainey Valley Cemetery, Glenoma. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• RAYMOND W. “RAY” SOMMER, 87, Vancouver, died Wednesday, June 17, at Glenwood Place Senior Living, Vancouver. A graveside service is being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• ROBERT L. “BOB” NORMAN, 82, Centralia, died Thursday, June 18, at Providence Centralia Hospital. A private burial will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• VALO B. ANDERSON, 84, Winlock, died Saturday, June 20, at Chehalis West Assisted Living. A graveside service is being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• ANDY VIERKANT, 92, Winlock, died Sunday, June 21, at his home. Service details are being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• DEAN R. NICHOLS, 101, Longview, died Sunday, June 21, at Canterbury Gardens. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
