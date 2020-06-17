• BONNIE R. PLEIER, 84, Chehalis, died June 12, 2020 at home. No service is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• JAMES JOHNSTON, 84, Cinebar, died June 12, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the care of McComb & Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory.
• GLADYS HOBERG, 98, Chehalis, died Tuesday, June 16, at Chehalis West Assisted Living. Services are being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• NORMAN J. MCKNIGHT, 86, Winlock, died Tuesday, June 16, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Services are being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
