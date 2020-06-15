• STELLA FOSTER, 96, Olympia, died June 12, 2020 in Olympia. Arrangements are under the care of Mills and Mills Funeral Home.
• TIMOTHY RICHARD GROCHOWSKI, 69, Winlock, died June 11, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• NATHAN BRYANT LOOSE, 47, of Mount Vernon, formerly of Adna, died June 9, 2020 at home. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 on Lake Whatcom at 3940 Blue Canyon Road, Sedro Woolley. Arrangements are by Washington Cremation Alliance.
• JOHN JOSEPH KRAUSE, 82, Centralia died at home on June 7, 2020. A viewing and rosary will be held at 2 p.m. June 25 at Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. June 26 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Centralia. A graveside committal will be held at Claquato Cemetery after the funeral mass. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• BEATRICE I. COTHREN, 73, Napavine, died Wednesday, June 10, at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Centralia. A private graveside service will be held at Napavine Cemetery, later this week. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• MICHAEL L. CARIGNAN, 73, Winlock, died Sunday, June 14, at home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• JUANITA J. DUNAWAY, 92, Morton, died Sunday, June 14, at home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• ROBERT C. MCGILL, 68, Longview, died Sunday, June 14, at Frontier Rehabilitation and Extended Care. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• HARRY S. NEPHEW, 91, Randle, died Monday, June 15, at Arbor Health Morton Hospital. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• LINDA D. JACKSON, 73, Winlock, died Monday, June 15, at home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
