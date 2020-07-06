• GRETCHEN ANNE ROTTER, 79, Centralia, died June 30. A private memorial service will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Centralia. Arrangements are under the direction of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• VALO B. ANDERSON, 84, Chehalis, died Saturday, June 20, at Chehalis West Assisted Living. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, July 9, at St. Urban Cemetery, Winlock. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.