• THOMAS KEVIN TAYLOR, 68, of Boistfort, died June 5, 2020.
• ROWLAND N. RANDT SR., 83, Winlock, died Thursday, July 2, at his home. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 25, at the Winlock Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• RICHARD C. HAYES, 86, Silver Creek, died Saturday, July 18, at his home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• ALVIN H. “BUD” WILSON, 91, Mossyrock, died Tuesday, July 21, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.