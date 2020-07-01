• ROBERT JUBECK, 75, Onalaska, died June 20, 2020 at home. Arrangements are by McComb & Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory.
• ELLEN D. STONECYPHER, 86, Chehalis, died June 28, 2020 at home. Service information is pending. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• WILLIAM C. FRANK, 80, Chehalis, died June 27, 2020 at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. No service is planned at this time. Arrangements are by Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.