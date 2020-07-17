• BARBARA NICHOLS, 93, Centralia died at Sharon Care Center on July 14, 2020. Service information is not available at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• JOHN W. BRADSHAW, 79, born in rural Lewis County, died July 10, 2020 at home in Martinez, California. No service is scheduled.
• ROBERT STEVEN BAUMAN, 80, died July 10, 2020 at Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab Center in Centralia, Washington. No services are scheduled at this time. Under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• KENNETH DYKEMAN, 55 of Chehalis, died July16, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Service details are pending. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
• LLOYD LANIER, 82 of Pe Ell died July 16, 2020 at home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• ROGER CARL GUSTAFSON, 81, Centralia, died July 15, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• WILLIAM BENOIT PICKET, 56, of Chehalis, died July 12, 2020 in Chehalis. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
