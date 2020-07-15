• LISA IRENE ROBBINS, 55, Centralia, died July 9, 2020 at Welcome Home, an Adult Foster Home. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• RAYMOND CLARK BARCLAY, 76, Randle, died July 9, 2020 at home. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• GREGORY SCOTT BUCKLEY, 62, Centralia, died July 9, 2020 at home. Arrangements under the direction of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• WILMA RUBY ANDERSON, 90, Olympia, WA, died July 11, 2020. A private graveside service at Forest Grove Cemetery with a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.