• CAROL MAE (LABARGE) BELCHER, 90, of Napavine, died March 27, 2020 at Riverside Nursing Home. A celebration of life is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 18 at 413 Second Street in Napavine. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• REV. BEUFORD O. BELCHER, 91, of Napavine, died April 7, 2020. A celebration of life is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 18 at 413 Second Street in Napavine. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
