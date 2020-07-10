• CORA MAE GRAUMAN, 74, Centralia, died at home on July 6. A small gathering of family and close friends will attend a graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery in Centralia, Washington. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• NICHOLAS DEAN BLANKSMA, 63, Rochester, most recently of Winlock, died Feb. 25 at Providence St. Peter Hospital.
• STEVEN L. COOK, 72, Winlock, died Monday, June 29, at his home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• ROWLAND N. RANDT SR., 83, Winlock, died Tuesday, July 2, at his home. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• STEPHEN A.”STEVE” KAILMAN, 63, Olympia, died Tuesday, July 2, at his home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• ROBERT A. “BOB” MAESNER, 80, Chehalis died Friday, July 3, at his home. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• ERNEST J. AHRENS, 59, Chehalis, died Saturday, July 4, at his home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• HOUSTON “BRUCE” SPAHR, 75, Vancouver, died Thursday, July 9, at Cascade Inn Assisted Living. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.