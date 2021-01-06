• MARK GREGORY KINDLE, 44, of Vader, died Jan. 3 at home. Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel is handling all arrangements.
• WALDAMAE UPTEGROVE, 88, of Chehalis, died Dec. 28, 2020, at Providence St. Peter, Olympia. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• RICHARD S. JOHNSON, 86, Winlock, died Monday Jan. 4, 2021, at his residence. A private family service is to be held and an immediate burial at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
