• DONALD HENERY GLASER, 79, Salkum, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, at home. No services have been announced at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• JOSE JAVIER BARRAGAN, 69, died on Thursday, Jan. 21, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• BERNADINE CAROLINE MILLER, 99, Toledo, died Jan. 21 at home. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• ROBERT LACY ATKINSON SR., 79, Mossyrock, died Jan. 23 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• LUCILLE CLAIRE BROWN, 88, Chehalis, died Jan. 17 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• LYLA LYNN SPEARS, 65, Yelm, died Jan. 20 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• ROBERT LEE TROEPPL, 67, Mossyrock, died Jan. 14 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• NINA DIANE FLUGEL, 73, died Sunday, Jan. 24, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• CLARA MAE KNAUSE 94, of Centralia, died Jan. 21 at Providence St. Peter’s Hospital. Arrangements under the direction of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.