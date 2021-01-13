• VICKI LYNN ELLIOT, 59, Chehalis, died on Wednesday, Jan. 6. No services are being held at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
• ROBERT HAYWARD LEE, 53, Toledo, died on Monday, Jan. 11. He was a loving and devoted Christian man. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
• LINDA FAY COOK, 71, Chehalis, died Dec. 14 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• VIOLET E. IUND, 98, Chehalis, died on Tuesday Dec. 15, at Welcome Home Adult Family Home. Services are being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• RAMON NAVARRO, 73, Winlock, died on Friday, Jan. 1, at Providence Centralia Hospital. An inurnment graveside service is planned for Sunday, Jan. 17, at noon at Winlock Cemetery Columbarium. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• L. JAMES “JIM’ STROKLUND, 77, Onalaska, died on Thursday, Jan. 11, at Providence Centralia Hospital. A graveside service is planned at Rosehill Cemetery in North Dakota. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• CAROL MARIE DEMARIA, 75, Castle Rock, died Jan. 7 at home. No service is planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• JOAN LOUISE MCKENZIE, 89, Chehalis, died Dec. 30 at home. No service is planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
