• JOSEPH EUGENE HOFFMAN, 61, died Friday Jan. 29 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• FRANK BLACK, 83, Winlock, died Feb. 3, at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• JUANITA LOUISE NELSON, 85, Castle Rock, died Feb. 4 at The Villager Retirement. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• DONAL ALAN MITCHELL, 37, Silver Creek, died Feb. 1. No service is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.