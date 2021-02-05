• JOSEPH EUGENE HOFFMAN, 61, died Friday Jan. 29  at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock. 

• FRANK BLACK, 83, Winlock, died Feb. 3, at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.

• JUANITA LOUISE NELSON, 85, Castle Rock, died Feb. 4 at The Villager Retirement.  Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.

• DONAL ALAN MITCHELL, 37, Silver Creek, died Feb. 1. No service is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.