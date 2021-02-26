• AL ENSMINGER, 44, Bucoda, died Feb. 17 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• DAVID DISNEY, 63, Chehalis, died Feb. 23 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• ELMER WILFRED WORKES, 88, Chehalis, died Feb. 23 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• CLAUDE A. HANSON, 77, Vader, died Feb. 25 at PeaceHealth Southwest. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• RONALD LEROY SMITH, 83, Toledo, died Feb. 23 at home. No service is planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• JAY HARTLERODE, 69, Pe Ell, died Feb. 22 at Providence Centralia Hospital. No service is planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• DENNIS JESSE SHELLEY, 67, Chehalis, died Feb. 19 at PeaceHealth Southwest. A service was held at 3 p.m. Fev. 26 at the Adna Grange. Arrangements provided by Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
• NATASHA LYNN CHURCH, 40, Chehalis, died Feb. 24. No services are planned. Arrangements are under the care of Furlong Funeral Home.
• MARK ALLYN GRIFFITH, 73, Tenino, died Jan. 28 with family. A celebration of life will be held.