• EDRAL “ED” MATTHEW DAVIS, 72, Chehalis, died Jan. 17 in Chehalis. Provate services were held. Davis was laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery, Centralia. Contributions may be made in memory of Ed to a Lewis County Public Servant Agency of your choice. Brown Mortuary Service, Morton, is handling the arrangements.
• ERNEST ROTHLIN, 94, Centralia, died Jan. 22 at the Lander House. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Feb. 2, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chehalis. A graveside service at Claquato Cemetery will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Home.