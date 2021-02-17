• FLORA BELLA AUMAN, 83, Glenoma, died Feb. 11 at an adult family care center. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
• SYLFORD NELSON, 89, Auburn, died Feb. 13 at an adult family care center. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
• BARBARA SNEAD, 91, Chehalis, died Feb. 14 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
• DEXTER ZODA, 88, Onalaska, died Feb. 14 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• IVA DOROTHY BROWN, 97, Centralia, died Feb. 14 at home. No service is planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• JACK DELAND BRADLEY, 99, Toledo, died Feb. 15 at Providence Centralia Hospital. No service is planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.