• FUMIKO FERBRACHE, 93, Winlock, died Feb. 11 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• FLORA B. AUMAN, 83, Morton, died Feb. 11, 2021 at Maple Street Manor in Pe Ell. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• CLAYTON BOMAR, 80, Vancouver, died Feb. 10 at Chris Care assisted living, Vancouver. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• FRANCIS MELVIN COOL, 67, Mossyrock, died Feb. 6 at home. A private family service is scheduled. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• MARY RENE RAMOS, 66, Silver Creek, died Feb. 10 at home. No service is planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• JOHN PULLIAM, 68, Centralia, did Jan. 29 at home. Arrangements under the direction of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.