• ELIZABETH ANN JODOIN, 69, Centralia, died Feb. 6 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• JERRY LEE JAY WRIGHT JR., 63, Centralia, died Jan. 25 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• WALTER WILLIAM TOKARCZYK, 95, Randle, died Feb. 2 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• JAMES LEO TYRELL, 75, Chehalis, died Feb.3 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• WAYNE FRANCIS ANDERSON, 74, Chehalis, died Feb. 4 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• GHASSAN ‘GUS’ SALLOUM, 75, Rochester, died Feb. 6 in Olympia. A public viewing will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, at Newell Hoerling’s Mortuary, 205 W Pine St., Centralia. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• CHERI LORENE NOVAK, 60, Chehalis, died Feb. 7 at home. No service is planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• HALIE BLANKENSHIP, 97, Morton, died Dec. 2, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Brown Mortuary.