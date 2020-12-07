• ALEXANDER WILLIAM SUTHERLAND, 36, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Chehalis, died Nov. 27, 2020 at Mother’s Home in Jeffersonville, Indiana. No arrangements are scheduled at this time.
• BETTY JEANNE BLAKLEY, 94, of Centralia, died Dec. 1, 2020 at home. No services are scheduled. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
• ROSCOE W. PERRY, 89, Ethel, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, in Yuma, AZ. Services are being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• LEONARD D. BIRDWELL, 83, Onalaska, died Thursday, Dec. 3, in Monmouth, OR. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• JIM R. WRIGHT, 92, Vancouver, died, Friday, Dec. 4, at Semida Quality Care, Vancouver. Services are being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• SARAH R. CAIN, 76, Winlock, died Friday, Dec. 4, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• RUBY A. FOIDEL, 71, Onalaska, died Saturday, Dec. 5, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• ROWAYNE F. HILL, 76, Centralia, died Saturday, Dec. 5, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
