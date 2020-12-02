• VICTOR EUGENE TILSON, 81, Centralia, died Nov. 25, 2020 at Sharon Care Center. Arrangements are by Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
• THOMAS RICHARD DOVER, 73, Centralia, died Nov. 24, 2020 at home. Arrangements are by Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
• WANDA LEE RAY, 62, Morton, died Nov. 24, 2020 at Morton Manor. Arrangements are by Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• RENATE BERZINS, 95, Centralia, died Saturday, Nov. 21, at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Services are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• BLANCHE M. JOBES, 94, Chehalis, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Providence Centralia Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Claquato Cemetery. Church services to follow at 1 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, Chehalis, with seating limited. Visit www.Chehalis Lutheran.org to sign up for services. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• JESSE B. WEST, 88, Centralia, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Services are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• GRACE M. (SUPPLE) CARRIZOSA, 72, Centralia, died Thursday, Nov. 26, at Prestige Post- Acute and Rehabilitation. Services are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
