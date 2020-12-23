• BARBARA MAE BEASLEY, 91, of Centralia, died Dec. 20, 2020 in Centralia. A family graveside service will be held at Lyman Cemetery. Arrangements are by Lemley Chapel in Sedro-Woolley.
• THELMA GERTRUDE HOLT, 99, Centralia, died Dec. 14, 2020 at home. Arrangements are by Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• BEVERLY KEEGAN, 88, of Olympia, died Dec. 20, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• FRANK M. SOHN, 73, Winlock, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. A graveside service with Military Honors, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Boistfort Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• LAWRENCE L. “LARRY” TAPPON, 82, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at his home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• CLEO H. LUURS, 81, Centralia, died Sunday, Dec.20, 2020, at Peace Health SW Medical Center, Vancouver. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• VIOLET E. IUND, 98, Chehalis, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Welcome Home Adult Family Home. Services are being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
