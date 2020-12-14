• ROSCOE W. PERRY, 89, Ethel, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, in Yuma, AZ. A graveside service will take place Friday, Dec. 18th, 1PM, at Ethel Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• CATHERINE YOUNG, 54, Onalaska, died Saturday, Dec 12, at Rainier Rehabilitation in Puyallup, WA. Service details are being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.